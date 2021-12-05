Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $130.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

