AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $414,000 in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.29. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

