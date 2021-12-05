RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $358.98 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $364.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.45 and a 200-day moving average of $290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

