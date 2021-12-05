RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.80. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.51 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

