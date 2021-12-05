StoneX Group Inc. Has $909,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

