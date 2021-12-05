Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,067 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $46,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $184.86 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average of $188.74.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.