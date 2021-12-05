Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $63,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $455.82 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.03 and a 200-day moving average of $429.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

