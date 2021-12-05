Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,960 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $75,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

