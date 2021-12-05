Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $81,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.73. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

