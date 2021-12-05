North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

