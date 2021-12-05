North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

