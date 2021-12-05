North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

