Brokerages Expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

