Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.08 Million

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report sales of $173.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.43 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. Calix posted sales of $170.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $672.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

CALX stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. Calix has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Calix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Calix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Calix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

