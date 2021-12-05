Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce $617.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.22 million and the highest is $640.69 million. Azul reported sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 211.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Azul by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

