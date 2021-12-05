$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTBX. Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 310.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

