Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE M opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

