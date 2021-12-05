Naka Bodhi Token Market Cap Tops $810,184.55 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $810,184.55 and $10,820.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.08497046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00063076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,623.40 or 1.00587607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

