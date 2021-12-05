Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00236466 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

