Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 2,223 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

UBER opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

