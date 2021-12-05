Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $53.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

