Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

