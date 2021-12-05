Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.