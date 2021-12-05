Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 61 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 111,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $347.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.68 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.20 and its 200 day moving average is $439.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.