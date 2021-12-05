Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $111.96 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $303.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

