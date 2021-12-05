Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average is $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

