Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,228 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

