Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,335 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

QQQJ opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

