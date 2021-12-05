Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Raised by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 125,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

