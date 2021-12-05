White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

