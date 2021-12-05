Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 81,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

