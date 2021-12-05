GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 20,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $635.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

