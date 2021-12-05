Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) versus Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 20.83% 14.25% 1.20%

72.2% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.69 $3.25 million $1.01 10.60 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.82 $42.04 million $1.87 18.38

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank. Pacific Valley Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

