Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) versus Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

This table compares Lithium Americas and Quaterra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -12.35% -9.16% Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15%

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Quaterra Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 779.37 -$36.23 million ($0.49) -64.06 Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Quaterra Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lithium Americas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas and Quaterra Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 4 8 0 2.67 Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus price target of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.