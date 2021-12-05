Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on OR shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,937,708.69.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$14.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

