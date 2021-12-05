GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,493,000.

IUSG opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

