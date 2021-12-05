Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$2.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$268.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.