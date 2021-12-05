American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Update

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

