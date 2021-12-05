Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEJHY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Get Meiji alerts:

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.