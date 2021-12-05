Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MEJHY opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.
Meiji Company Profile
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.