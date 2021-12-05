Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $644.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

