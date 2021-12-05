Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.53 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

