Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.