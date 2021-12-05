WINk Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.18 or 0.00602388 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

