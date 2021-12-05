Guidance Point Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 8.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Square by 1.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at $802,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.28.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $181.31 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

