3,453 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MGP. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.