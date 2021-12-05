Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,745 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

