Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $659.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.24. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

