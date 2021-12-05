Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 55,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 211,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48. The company has a market cap of $467.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

