Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,341 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

IBMM opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.