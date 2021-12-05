EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 1.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.43% of EMCOR Group worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $123.82 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.